Critical Survey: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) versus Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthStream and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.84%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than HealthStream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 2.96 $15.77 million $0.44 53.34 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.24 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.74% 4.16% 2.89% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthStream beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

