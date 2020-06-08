Financial Contrast: Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Office Properties Income Trust (OTCMKTS:OPI)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Voltari and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Voltari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voltari and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 2.09 $30.33 million $6.01 4.89

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Office Properties Income Trust 1.10% 0.42% 0.16%

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Voltari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

