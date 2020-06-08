Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pearson by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Pearson by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

