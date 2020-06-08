Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.51.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
