Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of BCPC opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

