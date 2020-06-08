Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EIGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

EIGR stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

