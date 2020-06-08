Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trivago (TRVG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

6/3/2020 – Trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.90. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2.25 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Trivago had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3.50 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Trivago had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $2.05 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/20/2020 – Trivago was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.15.

4/16/2020 – Trivago was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

TRVG stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago NV – has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

