J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J M Smucker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the year.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.15.

Shares of SJM opened at $107.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.