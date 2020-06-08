Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) in the last few weeks:
- 6/4/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “
- 6/1/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/29/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “
- 4/24/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/17/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.17.
Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
