Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/4/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

6/1/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Twin River Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

4/24/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Twin River Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 48.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

