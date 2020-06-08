Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

