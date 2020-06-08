Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX):

6/5/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

6/4/2020 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

6/3/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/28/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/1/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Descartes Systems Group Inc alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.