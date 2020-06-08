Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

PVG opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 218,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,657,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.