FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:SSO)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.99 million.

