Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

