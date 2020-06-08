Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.93.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $231.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

