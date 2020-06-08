Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 78,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,936,000.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

