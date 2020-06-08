Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $216.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.