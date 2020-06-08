DA Davidson Comments on Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 49.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,686,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

