KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,475,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 849,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.