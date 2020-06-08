Pi Financial Weighs in on Lightspeed Pos’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

