FY2021 EPS Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Cut by Analyst

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie cut KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

