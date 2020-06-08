FY2021 EPS Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie cut KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History and Estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Receive News & Ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Palo Alto Networks Raised to “C-” at TheStreet
Palo Alto Networks Raised to “C-” at TheStreet
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands
DA Davidson Comments on Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s FY2021 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report