Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brown-Forman in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

BF.B opened at $67.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $72.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

