Brokers Issue Forecasts for NTT Docomo Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT Docomo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.02. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History and Estimates for NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

