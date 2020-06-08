Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MERC. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

MERC stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $583.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

