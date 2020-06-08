Brokers Offer Predictions for Toro Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $72.90 on Monday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $81,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 31.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Toro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

