$49.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $49.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.80 million and the lowest is $48.60 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $201.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $189.70 million to $199.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 7,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $165,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.