Comparing Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) & Maxcom Telecomunic (NASDAQ:MXMTY)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunic -37.97% -79.43% -14.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Maxcom Telecomunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $476.00 million 1.86 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -14.68 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.05 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and Maxcom Telecomunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.30%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

