Comparing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years and Equinix has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

84.3% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 8.08 $353.87 million $6.33 15.79 Equinix $5.56 billion 10.40 $507.45 million $22.81 29.53

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 7 11 0 2.53 Equinix 1 2 16 0 2.79

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $111.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $697.05, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Equinix.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 37.27% 14.40% 5.06% Equinix 9.00% 5.80% 2.18%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.