Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

