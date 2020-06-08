Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Sell

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Get Toshiba alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toshiba presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $14.75 on Friday. Toshiba has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.