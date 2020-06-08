Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.