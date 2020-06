Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pi├Ęce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

