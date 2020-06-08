ValuEngine Lowers SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SGAPY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

