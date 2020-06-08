SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

STRNY opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

