THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised THK CO LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $13.92 on Friday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

