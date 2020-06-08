Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Uniqure reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $7.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $25.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Uniqure NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00
Uniqure NV Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00
Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.10 Million
Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.10 Million
$144.94 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp This Quarter
$144.94 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million
Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million
$98.56 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc This Quarter
$98.56 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc This Quarter
$19.52 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc This Quarter
$19.52 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report