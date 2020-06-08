Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Brokerages expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $930,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Uniqure reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $7.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $25.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

