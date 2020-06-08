Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post sales of $127.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.88 million and the highest is $131.70 million. Paylocity reported sales of $120.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $557.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.62 million to $562.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $623.82 million, with estimates ranging from $559.40 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $138.48 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

