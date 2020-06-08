$144.94 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will report $144.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $145.13 million. Knowles reported sales of $205.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Knowles stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.