Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $3.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.65 million, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

ITCI stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

