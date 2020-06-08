$98.56 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $98.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.72 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $194.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $633.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.70 million to $634.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $680.63 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $728.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $4,787,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $56.93.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.