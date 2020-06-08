$19.52 Million in Sales Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post sales of $19.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.04 million. Recro Pharma posted sales of $31.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $80.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.26 million to $81.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%.

REPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 105.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

