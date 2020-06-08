Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

