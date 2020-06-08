Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cooper Companies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

COO opened at $318.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.