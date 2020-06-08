Digital Turbine Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Digital Turbine in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.24 million, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

