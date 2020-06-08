Zoom Video Communications Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $207.60 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $224.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.18, a PEG ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,351 shares of company stock valued at $80,385,110. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $77,549,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

