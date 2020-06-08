Zoom Video Communications Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.18, a P/E/G ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,351 shares of company stock worth $80,385,110. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

