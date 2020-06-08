Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

