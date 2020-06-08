$51.24 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $51.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $101.28 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,434.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $104.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.95 million, with estimates ranging from $16.74 million to $31.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.96. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 655,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

