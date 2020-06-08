Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.41. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,084,211 shares of company stock worth $655,039,929 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

