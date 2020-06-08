Analysts Set Expectations for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crowdstrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -117.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,084,211 shares of company stock valued at $655,039,929. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Earnings History and Estimates for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

