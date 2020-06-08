Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.98 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

