$30.91 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.07 million to $36.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $44.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $148.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $156.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $150.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

